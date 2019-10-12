Home

David Harris

HARRIS David Verdun In loving memory of our beloved dad who passed
away a year ago today.
He was taken away
from us so suddenly.
Miss you Dad, as we
walk through life alone.
Our hearts cannot tell what to say
But God only knows we miss you in our home that is lonely today.
Until we meet again
We will miss you
and love you forever, Dad.
Your loving children
Ann, John and David.
Also your beloved cats Daisy, Eddie and Flower and Toby the Dog.
We will look after Mum for you.
God bless you Dad.
Love you always.
Published in Portsmouth News on Oct. 12, 2019
