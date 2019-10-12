HARRIS David Verdun In loving memory of my darling husband David,

who passed away one year ago today.

Not a day goes by

without me thinking of you.

I turn to have a word but then I remember you're not there.

It's hard just to think you're gone

I can still remember all the happy days that we shared together.

The loneliness I feel

could drive a person insane.

So what am I to do?

The sun rises in the morning,

To start another day

And the heartaches begin again for every working hour.

Sleep is no resource

as my dreams are all the same.

Because they are all of you and the happy memories we had together and what we used to do and yes it's hard to think that you are gone.

But I know we will

meet again my darling.

From your broken hearted wife Vera xxx

This poem was written by my darling husband David Verdun Harris.

Love you Darling forever. Published in Portsmouth News on Oct. 12, 2019