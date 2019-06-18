Harris David 18th of the 6th.

In loving memory of my darling husband David on your 74th birthday.

Deep in my heart you will always stay loved and remembered every day.

From your ever-loving wife Vera

until we meet again

I love you darling forever xx.

Happy 74th Birthday Dad and Happy Father's Day, love you always from your loving children and Ann, John and David xx also your loving cats Daisy, Eddie and Flower xx.

Just beyond the sunset someone waits for me, just beyond the sunset lies my destiny where the purple mountains lie in deep tranquillity, there I'll find the treasure of love eternally.

Just beyond the sunset waits someone so fair, just beyond the sunset all alone they wait there. Their hair is Golden, the colour of the sand, their eyes sparkle in the night like diamonds in your hand. Just beyond the sunset lies a home for me where the world is peaceful like a paradise should be. Just beyond the sunset someday is where you'll find me. This poem was written by my husband David Verdun Harris. Published in Portsmouth News on June 18, 2019 Read More