GIBSON David In Poole,
on 18th February 2019.
Late of Rowlands Castle. David worked at
John Brown/Trafalgar House/Aker Kvaerner from 1974 to 2007.
He played chess at Cosham Chess Club and, at times, for Hampshire and Southern Counties. Married to Valerie, father of Elizabeth and Anne,
father-in-law to John and Peter and a proud grandfather.
Funeral Service Monday 4th March, 12.45 pm at Bournemouth Crematorium. Family flowers only. Donations for Children in Need
may be sent to Deric-Scott,
Portman Lodge Funeral Home,
755 Christchurch Road, Bournemouth, BH7 6AN or made online at www.cpjfield.co.uk
Published in Portsmouth News on Feb. 22, 2019
