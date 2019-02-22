Home

POWERED BY

Services
Funeral service
Monday, Mar. 4, 2019
12:45
Bournemouth Crematorium
Resources
More Obituaries for David Gibson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

David Gibson

Notice Condolences

David Gibson Notice
GIBSON David In Poole,
on 18th February 2019.
Late of Rowlands Castle. David worked at
John Brown/Trafalgar House/Aker Kvaerner from 1974 to 2007.
He played chess at Cosham Chess Club and, at times, for Hampshire and Southern Counties. Married to Valerie, father of Elizabeth and Anne,
father-in-law to John and Peter and a proud grandfather.
Funeral Service Monday 4th March, 12.45 pm at Bournemouth Crematorium. Family flowers only. Donations for Children in Need
may be sent to Deric-Scott,
Portman Lodge Funeral Home,
755 Christchurch Road, Bournemouth, BH7 6AN or made online at www.cpjfield.co.uk
Published in Portsmouth News on Feb. 22, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.