|
|
|
Dyer David Gerald It is with great sadness I announce
the death of my darling husband and much loved father of son Michael.
He peacefully passed away on
7th August 2019, aged 90,
after a short illness.
He will be greatly missed
by all who knew him.
The funeral service and burial
will be held at Milton Cemetery Chapel and grounds in Portsmouth on
Tuesday 20th August at 1.00pm.
Family flowers only please and donations in lieu of his memory payable to The British Heart Foundation c/o Grady's Family Funeral Directors,
23 Mengham Road, Hayling Island
PO11 9BG. Tel 02392 463828
May he Rest in Peace
Published in Portsmouth News on Aug. 13, 2019