DENFORD David Sadly passed away on 14th July 2019 aged 80 years.
Funeral service to be held at Portchester Crematorium
(North Chapel) on Tuesday 6th August at 3.30pm. Family flowers only please but donations to HASAG would be
most appreciated. Donations can be made via cheque, made payable
to the charity and sent c/o
Co-operative Funeralcare,
320 London Road, Waterlooville,
PO7 7DU or online
at www.funeralcare.co.uk by clicking on "View Funerals & Tributes".
Published in Portsmouth News on July 26, 2019