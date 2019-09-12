Home

Barrells The Funeral Directors Ltd (Portsmouth)
LAWNSWOOD , 245 FRATTON ROAD
Portsmouth, Hampshire PO1 5PA
023 9282 4831
Funeral service
Wednesday, Sep. 18, 2019
10:30
Portchester Crematorium
David Dean Notice
DEAN David John (Dixie) Passed away peacefully on
3rd September 2019, aged 71 years.
Funeral service to be held at Portchester Crematorium on Wednesday 18th September
at 10.30am. All friends welcome
and colourful clothing preferred.
Flowers welcome (red only please) or donations to Cancer Research UK c/o Barrells Funeral Directors,
245 Fratton Road, Portsmouth,
PO1 5PA.
The family would like to thank
Ward D8 at QA Hospital for their wonderful care and dedication.
Published in Portsmouth News on Sept. 12, 2019
