|
|
|
BOYD David Passed away peacefully
on 5th August at Queen Alexandra Hospital, aged 76, surrounded by his family.
Loving Husband to Shirley, Dad to Sharon, Donna, and Nicki, and
Grandad to Joshua, Ben, Emma, Charlotte, Max and Finn, and
a good friend to all who knew him.
Funeral service at
Portchester Crematorium on
Friday 30th August 2019 at 10.30am, followed by a Thanksgiving Service at St John's Church, Fareham at 1pm.
Please wear something pink as this was Dave's favourite colour.
Family flowers only, donations to Parkinsons UK may be sent to
M Coghlan Funeral Directors,
Westbury Rd, Fareham, PO16 7XU.
Tel: 01329 282711 or via
www.david-boyd-2019.muchloved.com
Published in Portsmouth News on Aug. 21, 2019