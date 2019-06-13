Home

Celebration of Life
Thursday, Jun. 20, 2019
12:30
Portchester Crematorium
Best David John Passed away peacefully in QA Hospital on 1st June aged 74 years.
A service in celebration of David's life will be held on Thursday 20th June, 12.30pm at Portchester Crematorium.
All who knew David are very
welcome to attend.
Flowers welcome although donations, if preferred are being gratefully received for the benefit of
"Cancer Research UK"
c/o The Searson Family
Funeral Service
319 Copnor Road,
Portsmouth PO3 5EG
(023) 92 665 795
www.searsons.net
Published in Portsmouth News on June 13, 2019
