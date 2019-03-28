|
|
|
Barrett David Michael Passed away peacefully on
20th March, aged 85.
Much loved husband, father
and grandfather.
He will be very sadly missed by all of
his family and many friends.
For funeral details please
contact the family direct.
Family flowers only.
If desired, donations can be made at www.funeralcare.co.uk/tributes-and-donations or payable by cheque to Prostate Cancer Charity UK c/o
Co-operative Funeralcare,
65 Tangier Road, PO3 6JH 02392698362
Published in Portsmouth News on Mar. 28, 2019
