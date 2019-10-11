|
ARUNDEL Mr David Philip Sadly passed away at home
on Thursday 3rd October 2019,
aged 55 years.
David lived in Gosport all his life
and was a lifelong Portsmouth fan.
A much loved father of his
son Daniel and much loved brother
of his sisters Corinne and Beverly.
He will sadly be missed by
all his friends and family.
Funeral Service to be held at
The Oaks Havant Crematorium, on
Friday 1st November 2019 at 13:00.
No flowers, donations if desired
can be made at https://david-arundel.
muchloved.com or cheques made payable to The Royal British Legion
c/o The Co-operative Funeralcare,
147 Stoke Road, Gosport,
PO12 1SE. (023) 9258 1032
Published in Portsmouth News on Oct. 11, 2019