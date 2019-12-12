|
|
|
VELLA Dave Passed away on 3rd December 2019, aged 73 years.
Much loved husband, dad and grandad, who will be sadly missed.
Funeral service to be held
on 19th December 2019 at
Portchester Crematorium at 2.30pm.
Family flowers only please but donations to the Rowans Hospice would be most welcome, made payable by cheque and sent c/o Taylor and Wallis 125/127 West Street, Portchester, Fareham, PO16 9UF. Or online www.justgiving.com/fundraising/
Taylor-Wallis-Funeral-Director-
David-Vella
Published in Portsmouth News on Dec. 12, 2019