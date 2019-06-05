|
|
|
Bromback Daphne Janet Died suddenly on
15th May, aged 89 years.
A devoted wife to Dave,
loving mother to Kevin, Karen and Dale and an adoring grandmother
and great grandmother.
The funeral service will take place
on Friday 21st June, 11.30am at
The Oaks Crematorium, Havant.
The family would like to celebrate Daphne's life at her funeral
with colour and sparkles.
Family flowers only but donations
if desired payable to The Living
Well Centre by cheque C/O
Michael Miller & Partners Ltd,
113 London Road, Horndean PO8 0BJ
Published in Portsmouth News on June 5, 2019
Read More