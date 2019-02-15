Home

POWERED BY

Services
Funeral
Wednesday, Feb. 27, 2019
14:30
Portchester Crematorium (South Chapel)
Resources
More Obituaries for Colleen Andrews
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Colleen Andrews

Notice Condolences

Colleen Andrews Notice
Andrews Colleen Frances Sadly passed away 29th January,
aged 78 years.
The funeral will take place on Wednesday 27th February at Portchester Crematorium
(South Chapel) at 2.30pm.
After the service you are welcome back to RMA Club, Dunn Close, Eastney for light refreshments and the
sharing of more memories.
Family have requested no flowers
as donations in memory of Colleen
are preferred.
Donations can be made payable by cheque to Ovarian Cancer Action
c/o Co-operative Funeralcare,
131 Eastney Road, Eastney, PO4 8DZ.
Or online via the much loved tribute page https://colleen-andrews.
muchloved.com
Published in Portsmouth News on Feb. 15, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.