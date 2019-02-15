|
Andrews Colleen Frances Sadly passed away 29th January,
aged 78 years.
The funeral will take place on Wednesday 27th February at Portchester Crematorium
(South Chapel) at 2.30pm.
After the service you are welcome back to RMA Club, Dunn Close, Eastney for light refreshments and the
sharing of more memories.
Family have requested no flowers
as donations in memory of Colleen
are preferred.
Donations can be made payable by cheque to Ovarian Cancer Action
c/o Co-operative Funeralcare,
131 Eastney Road, Eastney, PO4 8DZ.
Or online via the much loved tribute page https://colleen-andrews.
muchloved.com
Published in Portsmouth News on Feb. 15, 2019
