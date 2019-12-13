Home

Rossiter Colin David I will miss you so much Colin,
Love you forever,
Mary
x x x

With love from.
Son Andrew, daughter Su,
Son in law Steve,
grandchildren.
Thomas and Bethan
x x x

Funeral service to be held at The Oaks Crematorium on Friday 27th December at 10.00am.

Family flowers only, however, donations, if desired, by cheque payable to Macmillan Cancer Support may be sent to c/o Cooperative Funeralcare, 76 london Road, Widley, Hampshire, PO7 5AB.
Published in Portsmouth News on Dec. 13, 2019
