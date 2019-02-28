|
|
|
Hore Colin Raymond Formerly of Gosport.
Recorder for Fleetlands and HM Dockyard Portsmouth who sadly passed away in Queen Alexandra Hospital on the 18th February 2019, aged 73 years.
Colin will be sadly missed by
his partner Jean, son Martin,
daughter Lisa and all his family
and friends.
Funeral Service to take place
on Thursday 7th March 2019
at The Oaks Crematorium,
Havant at 1.45pm.
By family request, would all those attending wear smart casual clothing and for gentlemen, no ties please.
Donations are being received
for The Rowans Hospice.
Donations may be made by
visiting Colin's Just Giving page
https://www.justgiving.com/
fundraising/colinhore or by sending a cheque made payable to the charity to
South Downs Funeral Service
43 Drift Road
Clanfield
Waterlooville
Hampshire
PO8 0JS
02392 570239
Published in Portsmouth News on Feb. 28, 2019
Read More