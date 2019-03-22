|
Darnton Colin George Passed away on
18th March aged 79 years.
Taken so quickly,
Missed by so many,
But always a legend.
Will be loved and remembered by
Eileen, Kim & Al, Michael & Lorraine, Carn & Becci, Kye, Logan, James, Andrew & Alex.
A service in celebration of Colin's life will be held on Wednesday 27th March, 2.30pm at Portchester Crematorium.
All who knew Colin are very welcome to attend.
Family flowers only, although donations are being gratefully received for "Save The Children" or "Hope for Justice",
and can be sent to Kim
at 51 Beaconsfield Road, RG21 3DG
Published in Portsmouth News on Mar. 22, 2019
