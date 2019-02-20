|
PEEK Clifford Jack Passed away suddenly at home on 25th January 2019, aged 95. A much loved Dad, Grandpa and Gan-Gan. Cliff will be sadly missed by daughters Christine and Margaret, sons-in-law Tony and Richard and all his grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Now reunited with his much loved wife Jean.
Funeral service at Portchester Crematorium on Thursday 28th February at 1.00pm. Family flowers only. Donations if desired to British Heart Foundation.
Published in Portsmouth News on Feb. 20, 2019
