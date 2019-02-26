|
SKERRATT Christopher James Passed away after a short illness, aged 61 years on
Tuesday 19th February in the
Queen Alexandra Hospital.
He will be greatly missed by Joyce, his partner in life, his daughter Jess and husband Tim, grandchildren Tom, James and Cordellia, Joyce's children and grandchildren, brother Nick and wife Min, nephews Sam and Andrew, sister Kate and partner Tim.
Service at Portchester Crematorium North Chapel on Monday 4th March
at 2:45pm.
Flowers from immediate family only.
Donations if desired may be sent to Cancer Research UK or Macmillan c/o Co-op Funeral Directors, 64 London Road, Portsmouth, PO2 0LN.
Published in Portsmouth News on Feb. 26, 2019
