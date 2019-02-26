Home

POWERED BY

Services
The Co-Operative Funeralcare North End
52 London Road
Portsmouth, Hampshire PO2 0LN
02392 662534
Funeral service
Monday, Mar. 4, 2019
14:45
Portchester Crematorium North Chapel
Resources
More Obituaries for Christopher Skerratt
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Christopher Skerratt

Notice Condolences Gallery

Christopher Skerratt Notice
SKERRATT Christopher James Passed away after a short illness, aged 61 years on
Tuesday 19th February in the
Queen Alexandra Hospital.
He will be greatly missed by Joyce, his partner in life, his daughter Jess and husband Tim, grandchildren Tom, James and Cordellia, Joyce's children and grandchildren, brother Nick and wife Min, nephews Sam and Andrew, sister Kate and partner Tim.

Service at Portchester Crematorium North Chapel on Monday 4th March
at 2:45pm.
Flowers from immediate family only.
Donations if desired may be sent to Cancer Research UK or Macmillan c/o Co-op Funeral Directors, 64 London Road, Portsmouth, PO2 0LN.
Published in Portsmouth News on Feb. 26, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
View All Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices