RAINS Christine Ann Aged 67 years old.
Passed away peacefully at home with her loving family
around her.
She was much loved and will be missed by everyone that knew her.
Funeral Service is to take place
on Tuesday 27th August at
Portchester Crematorium
South Chapel at 11:15am.
All who knew her are welcome.
She has requested family flowers
only but donations, if desired, to the
Rowans Hospice at Home Service c/o
Lee Fletcher Funeral Services,
95 High Street, Cosham,
Portsmouth, PO6 3AZ.
Published in Portsmouth News on Aug. 21, 2019