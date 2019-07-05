Home

MULHOLLAND Christine Elizabeth Passed away peacefully on 27th June
at the Rowans Hospice.
Much loved wife of the late Alan.
Dearly loved Mother to Stephanie, Elizabeth and Caroline
and doting Grandmother.
Christine's funeral will take place at Wessex Vale Crematorium in Hedge End on Thursday 11th July at 2.30pm.
All welcome.
Family flowers only please.
Donations, if desired, can be made online at www.christine-mulholland.muchloved.com or cheques payable to "Rowans Hospice" can be sent care of A.H. Freemantle Funeral Directors, 46 South Street, Titchfield, PO14 4DY
Published in Portsmouth News on July 5, 2019
