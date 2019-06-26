|
JEFFREY Christine Maud Passed away peacefully at Carleen Nursing Home, Fareham, on Monday 17th June, aged 89 years.
Survived by her daughter Deborah
and son Mark, son-in-law Eddie and daughter-in-law Beth, grandchildren Christine, Chloe, Thomas, James and Rosabelle. Private cremation followed by Service of Remembrance at St John the Baptist Church, Shedfield at 2:30pm on Friday 5th July 2019. Donations in lieu of flowers for
The Leprosy Mission may
be paid online at [email protected] or sent to
M Coghlan Funeral Directors, Westbury Rd, Fareham, PO16 7XU
Tel 01329 282711
Published in Portsmouth News on June 26, 2019
