Christine Jeffrey

Christine Jeffrey Notice
JEFFREY Christine Maud Passed away peacefully at Carleen Nursing Home, Fareham, on Monday 17th June, aged 89 years.
Survived by her daughter Deborah
and son Mark, son-in-law Eddie and daughter-in-law Beth, grandchildren Christine, Chloe, Thomas, James and Rosabelle. Private cremation followed by Service of Remembrance at St John the Baptist Church, Shedfield at 2:30pm on Friday 5th July 2019. Donations in lieu of flowers for
The Leprosy Mission may
be paid online at [email protected] or sent to
M Coghlan Funeral Directors, Westbury Rd, Fareham, PO16 7XU
Tel 01329 282711
Published in Portsmouth News on June 26, 2019
