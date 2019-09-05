Home

The Co-operative Funeralcare Fareham
86 Trinity Street
Fareham, Hampshire PO16 7SJ
01329 280249
Funeral service
Thursday, Sep. 12, 2019
13:00
St Luke's Church, Royal Haslar
Christine Harvey Notice
Harvey Mrs Christine Erica Passed away peacefully on the
12th August 2019, aged 65 years.
Much loved Wife and Mother.
The funeral service will take place
at St Luke's Church, Royal Haslar
on the 12th September at 1pm.
Family Flowers only please.
If desired, donations can be made at
www.funeralcare.co.uk/
tributes-and-donations or payable by
cheque to The Rowan's Hospice
c/o The Co-operative Funeralcare,
86 Trinity Street, Fareham,
PO16 7SJ Tel:01329 280249.
Published in Portsmouth News on Sept. 5, 2019
