Banerjee Christine Ellen With great sadness my beautiful Mother, state registered nurse, founder of
The Rowans Hospice, social worker, carer to my Father in the autumn of his life, samosa maker extraordinaire, rebel, Mother in law, role model,
dress designer, food critic, traveller, enthusiast of life and above all Granny, died at home this week.
She died the way she has always wanted for others with dignity and at home. Her light will never go out.

Personal family ceremony.
For further details,
please contact the family.
Donations if required for
The Rowans Hospice.

For any enquiries please contact
North End Funeralcare
64 London Road
Portsmouth
02392 698185
Published in Portsmouth News on Dec. 13, 2019
