Solent Funeral Services (Lee-On-The-Solent)
82-84 High Street
Lee-on-the-solent, Hampshire PO13 9DA
023 9271 7039
Charles Kemp

Charles Kemp Notice
KEMP Charles Emrys
'Emrys' Passed away at home on
October 30th 2019, aged 87 years.
Funeral service to take place on Friday 22nd November 2019, Portchester Crematorium, North Chapel at 11.15am. Flowers welcome, or donations,
if desired, may be made to either
'British Heart Foundation' or ''. The family have requested that colourful clothing is to be worn.
All enquiries to Solent Funeral Services, 82 - 84 High Street, Lee-on-the-Solent, PO13 9DA. Tel: (02392) 717039.
Published in Portsmouth News on Nov. 15, 2019
