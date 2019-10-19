Home

The Searson Family Funeral Service (Havant)
18 Park Parade
Havant, Hampshire PO9 5AD
023 9247 7190
Celebration of Life
Friday, Oct. 25, 2019
13:00
The Oaks Crematorium
Havant
Charles Hunt Notice
HUNT Charles Henry
'Charlie' Beloved husband of Marguerite, passed away peacefully in
QA Hospital on 26th September 2019,
aged 92 years.

A service in celebration of Charlie's life will be held on Friday 25th October 2019, 1:00pm at The Oaks Crematorium, Havant.
All who knew Charlie are very welcome to attend. Family flowers only,
although donations are being gratefully received towards a Memorial Bench and can be sent to
The Searson Family Funeral Service,
25-29 Park Parade, Havant, PO9 5AA
(023) 92 477190
www.searsons.net
Published in Portsmouth News on Oct. 19, 2019
