HUNT Charles Henry
'Charlie' Beloved husband of Marguerite, passed away peacefully in
QA Hospital on 26th September 2019,
aged 92 years.
A service in celebration of Charlie's life will be held on Friday 25th October 2019, 1:00pm at The Oaks Crematorium, Havant.
All who knew Charlie are very welcome to attend. Family flowers only,
although donations are being gratefully received towards a Memorial Bench and can be sent to
The Searson Family Funeral Service,
25-29 Park Parade, Havant, PO9 5AA
(023) 92 477190
