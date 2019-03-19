Home

Catherine Williams Notice
WILLIAMS Catherine Anne
(née Atkinson) Beloved wife of Roger; mother to Charles, Andrew, Stuart & Sekena, Michael & Cheryl, grandmother
to Aaliyah, Matthew, Ciara,
Molly and Esme.
Sadly passed away at
Langdale Nursing Home on
10th March 2019 aged 79 years.
Funeral Service to be held at
South Downs Natural Burial Site
on Tuesday 2nd April at 3.30pm.
No Flowers, Donations can be made at
www.funeralcare.co.uk/tributes-and-donations or cheques made
payable to Earthworks Trust
c/o Co-operative Funeralcare,
147 Stoke Road, Gosport,
PO12 1SE. (023) 9258 1032
Published in Portsmouth News on Mar. 19, 2019
