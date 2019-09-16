|
Newell Carolyn Jane Passed away in the Rowans Hospice
on 7th September aged 64 years.
Carolyn will be very sadly missed
by her loving family and friends.
The funeral service will be held on Thursday 26th September in Portchester Crematorium at 10am.
All flowers welcome.
Donations if desired can be made payable by cheque to Rowans Hospice and sent to C/o
A G Stapleford & Sons, 10 West Street, Portchester, Fareham, Hampshire PO16 9UZ. Tel: 02392 000692
Published in Portsmouth News on Sept. 16, 2019