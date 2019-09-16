Home

POWERED BY

Services
A G Stapleford & Sons
10 West Street
Fareham, Hampshire PO16 9UZ
023 9298 8956
Funeral service
Thursday, Sep. 26, 2019
10:00
Portchester Crematorium
Resources
More Obituaries for Carolyn Newell
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Carolyn Newell

Notice Condolences

Carolyn Newell Notice
Newell Carolyn Jane Passed away in the Rowans Hospice
on 7th September aged 64 years.
Carolyn will be very sadly missed
by her loving family and friends.
The funeral service will be held on Thursday 26th September in Portchester Crematorium at 10am.
All flowers welcome.
Donations if desired can be made payable by cheque to Rowans Hospice and sent to C/o
A G Stapleford & Sons, 10 West Street, Portchester, Fareham, Hampshire PO16 9UZ. Tel: 02392 000692
Published in Portsmouth News on Sept. 16, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of A G Stapleford & Sons
Download Now