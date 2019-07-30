|
SMITH Caroline Mona
(Mona) Of Marine Lodge, Southsea,
died peacefully in her sleep
on 27th June 2019.
Beloved wife of the late Louis Smith. Mother of five, Grandmother of 10
and Great Grandmother of 13.
Will be sadly missed
by all who knew her.
The funeral will take place at
12.30pm on Monday 5th August
at St. James' Church,
285/287 Milton Road,
Portsmouth, PO4 8PG,
followed by a burial at
Milton Cemetery at 1.30pm.
Family flowers only please.
Donations to 'Friends of Rosie Children's Cancer Research Fund'
or 'Cancer Research UK'
can be sent care of
A.H. Freemantle Funeral Directors, Titchfield, PO14 4DY Tel. (01329) 842115.
Published in Portsmouth News on July 30, 2019