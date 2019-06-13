|
|
|
Bowen Carole Margaret Passed away peacefully in Queen Alexandra Hospital on 24th May 2019, aged 79. Sadly missed by her mother Doris, children Rachel, David and
Anna, her grandchildren Kirsty,
Sammy and Isla and
great grandchildren Tilly and Thea.
Funeral service to be held at Portchester Crematorium on
Friday 21st June at 12.30pm.
Family flowers only, donations if desired to Cancer Research UK
c/o Barrels Funeral Directors, Lawnswood, 245 Fratton Road, Portsmouth 02392 824831.
Published in Portsmouth News on June 13, 2019
