Home

POWERED BY

Services
Barrells The Funeral Directors Ltd (Portsmouth)
LAWNSWOOD , 245 FRATTON ROAD
Portsmouth, Hampshire PO1 5PA
023 9282 4831
Funeral service
Friday, Jun. 21, 2019
12:30
Portchester Crematorium
Resources
More Obituaries for Carole Bowen
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Carole Bowen

Notice Condolences

Carole Bowen Notice
Bowen Carole Margaret Passed away peacefully in Queen Alexandra Hospital on 24th May 2019, aged 79. Sadly missed by her mother Doris, children Rachel, David and
Anna, her grandchildren Kirsty,
Sammy and Isla and
great grandchildren Tilly and Thea.
Funeral service to be held at Portchester Crematorium on
Friday 21st June at 12.30pm.
Family flowers only, donations if desired to Cancer Research UK
c/o Barrels Funeral Directors, Lawnswood, 245 Fratton Road, Portsmouth 02392 824831.
Published in Portsmouth News on June 13, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.