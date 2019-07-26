Home

Monday, Aug. 5, 2019
10:30
St Swithun's Church
Bryan Boulter Notice
Boulter Bryan Sidney Passed away peacefully on 6th July aged 86. Much loved Husband of Mildred. He will be missed by all of his family and many friends.
Funeral service to take place
at St Swithun's Church on
Monday 5th August at 10:30am.
Family request no flowers but instead,
a donation can be made at www.funeralcare.co.uk/
tributes-and-donations or payable by cheque to Hampshire and Isle of Wight Air Ambulance, C/o Cooperative funeralcare Southsea, 128 Albert Road, PO4 0JS.
Published in Portsmouth News on July 26, 2019
