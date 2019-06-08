Home

POWERED BY

Services
Funeral service
Thursday, Jun. 20, 2019
11:30
The Oaks Crematorium
Resources
More Obituaries for Brian Weeks
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Brian Weeks

Notice Condolences

Brian Weeks Notice
Weeks Brian Anthony Aged 78 years.
Sadly passed away on the 30th May
after a struggle with cancer.
Brian, loving husband of Yvonne, brother to Terry and Jackie, uncle to all his nephews and nieces, and great nephews and nieces.
Funeral service at The Oaks Crematorium, Thursday 20th June 11.30am.
Family flowers only, no wreaths.
No black clothing required.
Donations if desired to Havant SSAFA c/o Lee Fletcher Funeral Services
12, The Pallant Havant PO9 1BE

Your life was a blessing
Your memory a treasure
You're loved beyond words
And missed beyond measure.
Published in Portsmouth News on June 8, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.