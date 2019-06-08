|
|
|
Weeks Brian Anthony Aged 78 years.
Sadly passed away on the 30th May
after a struggle with cancer.
Brian, loving husband of Yvonne, brother to Terry and Jackie, uncle to all his nephews and nieces, and great nephews and nieces.
Funeral service at The Oaks Crematorium, Thursday 20th June 11.30am.
Family flowers only, no wreaths.
No black clothing required.
Donations if desired to Havant SSAFA c/o Lee Fletcher Funeral Services
12, The Pallant Havant PO9 1BE
Your life was a blessing
Your memory a treasure
You're loved beyond words
And missed beyond measure.
Published in Portsmouth News on June 8, 2019
