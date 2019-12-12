Home

WADE Brian Much loved Husband, Dad,
Grandad and Great Grandad.
Sadly passed away on
23rd November 2019, aged 83 years.
Funeral Service to be held at
the Oaks Crematorium on
Wednesday 18th December 2019
at 12.15pm. Family flowers only,
donations if desired to Rowans Hospice or Myeloma UK, these maybe sent
c/o Lee Fletcher Funeral Services,
12 The Pallant, Havant, PO9 1BE.
Tel: 02392 484844

My darling husband of 61 years.
I loved you with all my heart.
My love, best friend, my life.
Until we meet again.
Your loving wife Marg xx

Much loved Brother In Law.
You joked that you were
too old to die young.
We think you were too young to die.
We will miss you
Val & Tony.
Published in Portsmouth News on Dec. 12, 2019
