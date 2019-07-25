|
Lamport Brian Maurice Aged 87, passed away at QA Hospital after a short illness on
Saturday 13th July 2019.
He is survived by his sister
Mavis and his brothers Roy and John.
The funeral will be held at
Portchester Crematorium on
Wednesday 7th August 2019
at 11.45am in the North Chapel. Afterwards at Fareham Working Men's Club. Family flowers only.
Memorial donations can be made via Coghlan's at Westbury Road, Fareham to Thrive, a gardening charity working with vulnerable people.
Published in Portsmouth News on July 25, 2019