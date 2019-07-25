Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Brian Lamport
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Brian Lamport

Notice Condolences

Brian Lamport Notice
Lamport Brian Maurice Aged 87, passed away at QA Hospital after a short illness on
Saturday 13th July 2019.
He is survived by his sister
Mavis and his brothers Roy and John.
The funeral will be held at
Portchester Crematorium on
Wednesday 7th August 2019
at 11.45am in the North Chapel. Afterwards at Fareham Working Men's Club. Family flowers only.
Memorial donations can be made via Coghlan's at Westbury Road, Fareham to Thrive, a gardening charity working with vulnerable people.
Published in Portsmouth News on July 25, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.