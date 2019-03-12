|
|
|
BARNES Brian Late of Barnes Engineering Ltd.
Passed away peacefully in QA Hospital, 27th February 2019,
Aged 83 years.
A loving husband, dad, grandad and great grandad, who will be sadly missed by his loving wife Vera,
son Ian, daughter in law Joanne
and grandchildren and
great grandchildren.
Funeral at Portchester Crematorium
on Tuesday 19th March at 1.00 pm.
Flowers, or donations if desired payable to The British Heart Foundation or Alzheimer's Society
may be sent to Barrells Funeral Directors, 245 Fratton Road, Portsmouth, PO1 5PA.
Published in Portsmouth News on Mar. 12, 2019
Read More