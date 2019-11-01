Home

Young Brenda Margaret Dearest Mum, you were taken so quick but we thought you'd be here forever. You will never know how
much you will be missed.
The hole that you have left in our hearts will never be filled, but we know that you're in peace now and back with your loving husband now free from pain.
We will always love and miss you Mum.
Your loving son Nigel and
daughter-in-law Kate xxx

Nannie, you will be dearly missed.
Sleep peacefully, love you always Jack x
Published in Portsmouth News on Nov. 1, 2019
