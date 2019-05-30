Home

Moore's Traditional Funeral Directors
302-304 Main Road
Southbourne, Hampshire PO10 8JL
Funeral
Thursday, Jun. 13, 2019
12:30
St John's Church
Westbourne
View Map
Burial
Following Services
Westbourne Cemetery
Brenda Williams Notice
WILLIAMS Brenda It is with great sadness that we announce that Brenda passed away suddenly on 13th May 2019 at Q.A Hospital. Aged 68.
A wonderful wife, mother and friend who will be sadly missed and always remembered.
Brenda's funeral will take place on Thursday 13th June 2019 at St John's Church, Westbourne, at 12.30pm, followed by a burial at Westbourne Cemetery.
Family flowers only preferred, however donations in lieu of flowers may be sent payable to St Wilfrids Hospice and c/o Moores Traditional Funeral Directors, 302-304 Main Road, Southbourne, P010 8JL
Published in Portsmouth News on May 30, 2019
