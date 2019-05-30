|
WILLIAMS Brenda It is with great sadness that we announce that Brenda passed away suddenly on 13th May 2019 at Q.A Hospital. Aged 68.
A wonderful wife, mother and friend who will be sadly missed and always remembered.
Brenda's funeral will take place on Thursday 13th June 2019 at St John's Church, Westbourne, at 12.30pm, followed by a burial at Westbourne Cemetery.
Family flowers only preferred, however donations in lieu of flowers may be sent payable to St Wilfrids Hospice and c/o Moores Traditional Funeral Directors, 302-304 Main Road, Southbourne, P010 8JL
Published in Portsmouth News on May 30, 2019
