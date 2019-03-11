Price

Brenda

MUM

The moment you died my heart was torn in two.

One side filled with heartache, the other died with you.

I often lie awake at night when the world is fast asleep, and take a walk down memory lane with tears

upon my cheeks.

Remembering you is easy,

I do it every day,

But missing you is heartache that will never go away.

Love forever

Debbie & Tommy XX



NAN

The angels have taken you up above and you can now be with grandad,

your one true love.

So the last words I say are going to be so very true,

Goodbye Nan, we love and so dearly miss you.

Love always

Hayley, John, Alba & Bowie XX





NAN

To my dearest Plonker

Our lives will never be the same,

We'll miss you every day,

But knowing your with grandad now takes the pain away.

We'll miss your smile and the way you laugh, you'll be always by our side .

I'll raise a glass, just one for you,

until our paths collide.

Your Plonker, Joe and Great Grandson George XX



The funeral service will be held at Portchester Crematorium on

Monday 18th March at 12:45pm.

Flowers welcome,

Donations if desired to Dementia UK

c/o Taylor & Wallis Funeral Directors, 125/127 West Street, Portchester, Fareham, Hampshire, PO16 9UF

02392 378824 Published in Portsmouth News on Mar. 11, 2019 Read More