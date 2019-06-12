|
Hutchins Brenda Mary Passed away peacefully
on Friday 24th May 2019 aged 83.
She will be very sadly missed
by her family and friends.
Funeral service to take place at
The Oaks Havant Crematorium
on Monday 24 th June 2019 at 1.00pm.
Family flowers only.
If desired, donations can be made at
www.funeralcare.co.uk/tributes-and-donations or payable by cheque to:
The Rowans Hospice
C/o The Co-operative Funeralcare
224 Dunsbury Way
Leigh Park
Havant
PO9 5BQ
Telephone: 02392 484499
Published in Portsmouth News on June 12, 2019
