The Co-Operative Funeralcare North End
52 London Road
Portsmouth, Hampshire PO2 0LN
02392 662534
Henderson Brenda Passed away peacefully
on 2nd June, aged 88.
Much loved Mother and
Grandma of Neil, Jo-Ann,
Ian, Sophie, Emily and Kian.
She will be very sadly missed by
all her family and many friends.

Funeral Service to take place at
St Marks Church, Northend
followed by the committal at
Portchester Crematorium on
Wednesday 26th June at 10.30am.
Family flowers only, if desired, donations can be made at
www.funeralcare.co.uk/
tributes-and-donations
or payable by cheque to
The Lord Mayors Stroke Fund, Portsmouth Hospitals c/o
The Co-operative Funeralcare,
52 London Road, North End, PO2 0LN
Published in Portsmouth News on June 10, 2019
