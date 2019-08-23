Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Brenda Dowse
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Brenda Dowse

Notice Condolences

Brenda Dowse Notice
DOWSE Brenda Who sadly passed away on
16th August 2019 in Queen Alexandra Hospital, Cosham.
Brenda will be greatly missed by Pat, Irene, Michael and all her
family and friends.
Her funeral Service will take
place on Friday 30th August 2019
at the Oaks Crematorium,
Havant at 2.30pm.
The family have asked for donations in lieu of flowers in memory of Brenda
for the benefit of Cancer Research.
Donations may be made by either
going to Brenda's Just Giving page
www.justgiving.com/fundraising/brendadowse
or by sending a cheque made
payable to the charity to
South Downs Funeral Service
The Old Post Office House
Hambledon Road
Denmead
Hants
PO7 6NN
Tel: 023 9223 1567
Published in Portsmouth News on Aug. 23, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.