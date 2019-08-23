|
DOWSE Brenda Who sadly passed away on
16th August 2019 in Queen Alexandra Hospital, Cosham.
Brenda will be greatly missed by Pat, Irene, Michael and all her
family and friends.
Her funeral Service will take
place on Friday 30th August 2019
at the Oaks Crematorium,
Havant at 2.30pm.
The family have asked for donations in lieu of flowers in memory of Brenda
for the benefit of Cancer Research.
Donations may be made by either
going to Brenda's Just Giving page
www.justgiving.com/fundraising/brendadowse
or by sending a cheque made
payable to the charity to
South Downs Funeral Service
The Old Post Office House
Hambledon Road
Denmead
Hants
PO7 6NN
Tel: 023 9223 1567
Published in Portsmouth News on Aug. 23, 2019