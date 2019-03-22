|
|
|
CRISELL Brenda Irene
(formerly Bravington) Passed away peacefully at Belmont Castle Rest Home, on 5th March 2019 aged 85 years.
Brenda will be greatly missed by all of her family.
Funeral service will be held on
Friday 29th March 2019 at 10.45am in The Oaks Crematorium, Havant.
Flowers are welcome from all and donations if desired, can be made by cheque, payable to Marie Curie and sent C/o Carrells Funeral Service,
4 Town Hall Road, Havant, Hampshire, PO9 1AN Tel: 023 9248 6183
Published in Portsmouth News on Mar. 22, 2019
Read More