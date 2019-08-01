|
|
|
COOPER (nee Woodland)
Brenda Janice and Michael are sad to
announce the passing of their
beautiful Mum, Brenda, on the
16th July aged 89 years.
A loving Mother, Mother-in-Law,
Nanny to James, Liam & Cherie and
Grand-Nanny to Heather, Annabel
& Joseph. She will be greatly missed.
Funeral service will be held on
Tuesday 6th August 2019 in Portchester Crematorium, North Chapel at 2.15pm. Family flowers
only have been requested, however Donation Cheques to The British Heart Foundation in memory of Brenda
can be sent to A G Stapleford & Sons,
6 Powerscourt Road, Portsmouth,
Hampshire, PO2 7JN.
Tel: 02392 671444.
Published in Portsmouth News on Aug. 1, 2019