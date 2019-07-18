|
SNOOK Blanche (Betty) Emily Snook It is with the greatest sadness we announce the loss of Betty Snook. A wonderful mother and grandmother who died
on 5th July, aged 99 years of age at Beechcroft Nursing Home, Gosport. She will be a great loss to all who knew her. The kindest individual, the world will be a poorer place without her presence. Mum, you will always be in our hearts and memories, you will be missed deeply by your loving family.
Funeral will be held on 22nd July at
St Marys Church, Alverstoke at 1.00pm
