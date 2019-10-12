Home

W Wraight & Son
The Square
Emsworth, Hampshire PO10 7EG
01243 372255
Betty Worton

Betty Worton Notice
WORTON Betty Joan Passed away on 30th September 2019, aged 89 years.

Beloved wife of Neville, much loved mother of Stephanie, and loyal friend of many. Loved by all.

Funeral Service to be held on Monday 21st October 2019, in The Oaks Crematorium, Bartons Road, Havant,
at 11.30am.

Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, can be made by cheque payable to The British Heart Foundation, and can be sent c/o
W. Wraight & Son, The Square, Emsworth, Hampshire, PO10 7EG. Tel.No. 01243 372255.
Published in Portsmouth News on Oct. 12, 2019
