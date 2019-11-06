|
|
|
Weeks Betty Beatrice Died peacefully at home,
aged 89 years.
She will be missed by all
her family and friends.
The funeral will take place at Portchester Crematorium on Wednesday 13th November 2019
at 1.15pm. Family flowers only please.
Or you may wish to make a donation to the Rowans Hospice. Please make cheques payable to Rowans Hospice and send c/o Co-operative Funeralcare
320 London Road, Waterlooville, Hampshire, PO7 7DU.
or visit : www.funeralcare.co.uk
Published in Portsmouth News on Nov. 6, 2019