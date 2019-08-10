Home

Celebration of Life
Tuesday, Aug. 20, 2019
11:15
Portchester Crematorium
Leaver Betty Doreen Passed away peacefully at home
on 4th August aged 91 years.

My dear wife Betty,
You will be sadly missed.
Sleep tight,
Goodnight my love.
Husband of 69 years,
Jack xx

For a special Mum, Nanna
& Great-Nanna.
Thank you for all the lovely memories we will hold in our hearts forever.
Sandra, Pauline, Bill and all our
families x

A service in celebration of Betty's life will be held on Tuesday 20th August, 11.15am at Portchester Crematorium. All who knew Betty are very welcome to attend. Flowers welcome c/o
The Searson Family Funeral Service
319 Copnor Road, Portsmouth PO3 5EG
(023) 92 665 795 www.searsons.net
Published in Portsmouth News on Aug. 10, 2019
